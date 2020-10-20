Mr. Neil Courtland Tidmore, 38, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Neil was born in Lithia Springs, Georgia, on Jan. 29, 1982, the son of Gary Lynn Tidmore and Peggy Graham Tidmore.
Survivors include his son, Graham Brendynn-Wayne Tidmore, of Vicksburg, Mississippi; mother, Peggy L. Tidmore, of Carrollton; father, Gary L. Tidmore, of Knoxville, Tennessee; brother, Matthew Tidmore, of Carrollton; sisters, Kelli Tidmore, of Knoxville, Traci Callis of Knoxville, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Albert and Bell Graham, of Spring City, Tennessee; paternal grandparents, Ernie and Lucy Tidmore, of Knoxville; and niece, Livia-Rose Tidmore.
A service will be held at a later date.
