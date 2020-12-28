Nathan Quattlebaum

Nathan Adam Quattlebaum, 43, of Carrollton, passed away Dec. 11, 2020.
He was born May 23, 1977, in Lithia Springs, Georgia, son of the late Joe Ben Quattlebaum and the late Virginia Brannen Quattlebaum. He was an Alexander High School graduate. He retired from the Carrollton City Police Department and worked as a machinist at Southwire.
He is survived by his daughter, Jordyn Quattlebaum; and two sisters, Stephanie Quattlebaum Mashburn and Jennifer Quattlebaum Garrett.
In keeping with his family’s wishes, his body has been cremated and a memorial service will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Cowan Mill Church located at 6614 Cowan Mill Road, Winston, GA 30187. The family will receive friends at the church an hour prior to the service.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
For those who are unable to make it, the service will be available virtually at https://m.facebook.com/Cowan-
Mill-Church-1574733
24282581/.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high tower.com.
