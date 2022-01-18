Naomi “Forever 21” Jackson, 21, of Conyers, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Saint Phillip AME Church, 240 Candler Road SE, Atlanta. Interment will follow in Kennedy Cemetery.
Viewing will be Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Special Events Center, 5843 Redan Road, Lithonia. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home; 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.