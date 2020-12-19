Nancy Jones

Mrs. Nancy Cramer Jones of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the age of 89.
She was born on Feb. 7, 1931, in Carrollton, the daughter of the late Dr. Selby and Nell Cramer.
Nancy attended the First Baptist Church in Carrollton and was an active member of Sunday school and Bible study. She was a member of the Tri-Delta Sorority, the Carroll County Women’s Club and volunteered for the Military Officers Association of America.
She was known for her helpfulness in any situation as well as for her love of playing bridge. Her love of bridge was really a passion for connecting with close friends.
Nancy graduated from the University of Georgia, where she met her husband, Col. Frank Alvin Jones Jr., with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Aside from art, she also loved nature, cats and traveling.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Col. Frank A. Jones Jr.; her sister, Constance Malone and her nephew, John David Cramer.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Nelson and Elizabeth Jones, of Cary; grandchildren, Linzi and Jon-Pierre Jones; brother and sister-in-law, David and Gayle Cramer, of Carrollton; nephews, Tom Cramer, of Newnan and Preston Cramer, of Carrollton; nephew, Anthony Malone, of Roswell and niece, Nancy Throckmorton, of Lebanon.
She will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Christopher Simonton officiating. The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Entombment will occur in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
