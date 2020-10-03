Nancy Gladney

Nancy Driver Gladney, 92 of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
She was born on July 30, 1928, in Ranger, Georgia, the daughter of the late Henry Hite and the late Maude Pruitt Hite.
She retired from Wellington Mills and was a member of Rotherwood
First Congrega-
tional Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Taylor Gladney, Sr.; and her first husband, Delbert Driver; sister, Patsy Ruth West; and brothers, J. C. Hite, Monroe Hite and Johnny Hite.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Stan and Becky Driver, of Waynes-
boro, Georgia; and several wonderful nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Frank Umphrey and the Rev. Gary Brown officia-
ting.
Interment will follow in the Clem Cemetery with Kenneth Hite, Jerry Hite, James Hite, Vince West and David West serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from noon
until the time of service.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Autumn Square admin and staff for the special care given to our loved one.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe.
Masks are suggested and please practice social distancing.
For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on
the individual’s obit-
uary page of the fun-
eral home website.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
