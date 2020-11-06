Mother Queenie Boyd, age 96, of Bowdon, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at noon at New Hope United Methodist Church, 875 S GA Hwy 100, Bowdon, GA 30108, the Rev. Brent McLaughlin, Pastor; Pastor Keefe M. Lane, Eulogist. Interment to follow in Bowdon Community Cemetery.
Viewing will be Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0066.
