Funeral services for Monty Andrew Cantrell, 34, of Woodland, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Benefield Funeral Chapel with Rev. Scott Hannah officiating.
Andrew passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia.
Survivors include his wife, Kaitlyn Parker Cantrell, of Woodland; one son, Andrew Cade Cantrell, of Woodland; his parents, Monty and Sylvia Cantrell, of Woodland; paternal grandmother, Sarah Cantrell, of Woodland; mother-in-law, Runnette Rowland (David), of Bowdon, Georgia; grandparents-in-law, Frankie and Peggy Capes, of Carrollton, Georgia, and Emma Rowland, of Wedowee; sisters-in-law, Karrah Bates (Jeremiah), of Ranburne, Alabama, and Summer Capes, of Bowdon; niece, Clara Kate Bates; nephew, Greyson Bates; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Stephens, Jeremiah Bates, Bobby Tanner, Darrell McManus, Cameron Hulett, Robbie Ussery, Tyler Bates and Justin Stapler.
A Woodland native, Andrew was born in Carrollton, on June 28, 1987, the son of Monty Dwain and Sylvia Arrington Cantrell.
He was a member of Big Springs Baptist Church and was a poultry farmer.
Andrew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tal and Eva Arrington and Dwain Cantrell.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations or memorials be made in Andrew’s memory to go toward medical expenses and Cade’s college fund.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.benefieldfh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.