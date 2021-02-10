Montgomery
Caine Shadinger,
47, of Bowdon,
Georgia, passed
away on Monday,
Feb. 8, 2021.
Funeral service
will be held on
Friday, Feb. 12,
2021, at 3 p.m. at
Holy Ground Baptist Church.
The family will
receive friends at
Holy Ground Baptist
Church on Friday
from 1 p.m. until
the service time. Interment will be in Roopville City Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may
be expressed to
the family online
at www.almon
funeralhome.
com.
Almon Funeral
Home of Carrollton
has charge of arrangements.
