Montgomery

Caine Shadinger,

47, of Bowdon,

Georgia, passed

away on Monday,

Feb. 8, 2021.

Funeral service

will be held on

Friday, Feb. 12,

2021, at 3 p.m. at

Holy Ground Baptist Church.

The family will

receive friends at

Holy Ground Baptist

Church on Friday

from 1 p.m. until

the service time. Interment will be in Roopville City Cemetery.

Messages of condolences may

be expressed to

the family online

at www.almon

funeralhome.

com.

Almon Funeral

Home of Carrollton

has charge of arrangements.

