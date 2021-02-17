Monroe 'M.L.' Justice

Monroe L. “M.L.” Justice, 82, of Carrollton passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
He was born on March 5, 1938, in Dekalb County, Alabama, son of the late John L. Justice and the late Bertha Elaine Burch Justice.
He was a retired U.S. Army sergeant.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Inga Borg Justice; a brother, Gene Justice, and brother-in-law, Benjamin Merrell.
He is survived by sister, Joyce Merrell, of Carrollton; two brothers and sisters-in-law, James L. and Sylvia Justice, of Carrollton, and Winston and Barbara Justice, of Roopville; and a number of nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held for the family to celebrate the life of M.L.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
