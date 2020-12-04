Monique Bonner

Monique Deitrisse Bonner, devoted daughter and sister, passed away peacefully at her home after an extended illness on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
Monique was born on June 12, 1962, in Bremen, Georgia, to Jimmie Lou Anderson Bonner and the late Edward Dewey Bonner Sr.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Michele Denise Bonner; grandparents, Dewey and Zelma Bonner and John and Eloise Anderson; aunt, Charlcie Bonner Cantrell.
Before enduring
her own battle, Monique dedicated many years to the care of her father
and sister who suffered from this same illness.
Monique is
survived by her mother, Jimmie Lou Bonner; brother, Edward D. Bonner Jr., lovingly caring for her during her illness; nephews and niece, Jake and Brooke Bonner and Reid Bonner, who were always very special to her; great nephews, Sawyer Bonner, Maverick Bonner and Grayson Bonner; uncles and aunts, Johnny Cantrell, Tony and June Anderson and Gary and Edie Anderson; numerous cousins; lifetime friends, Janie and Ron Smith.
Monique was a member of the Waco Church of Christ.
Monique graduated from Bremen High School as an honor graduate; she achieved 13 years perfect attendance. She was a graduate of West Georgia College and was retired from her position as executive director of Accounting for the Fulton County Georgia Board of Education.
Remembrances will be under the direction of Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at noon, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Words of encouragement and memories will be offered by minister Leroy Dedmon, Wendy Bonner Davis and Edie Anderson. Interment to follow
in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers; Jake Bonner, Reid Bonner, David Thomasson, Bill Hightower, W. L. Rainey and David Benoist.
The family would like to express thanks and appreciation to Misty White, Toni Junior and Tanner hospice staff.
Monique was always generous
with her time and money for worthy causes. For many years she actively worked with her brother to raise funds to purchase bicycles for needy children. Their project has become known as the Santa of Haralson County, having been able to consistently deliver 100+ bikes each year. Donations in Monique’s memory to help for this year’s project may be given to Bill Hightower or Gary Anderson. A memorial box for donations will also be on site at service. Checks may be made out to Ed Bonner.
