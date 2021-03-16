Mohammed Islam

Mohammed Amirul Islam, 78 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
He was born on May 22, 1942, in Pabna, Bangladesh, the son of the late Mohammad Shamser Ali and the late Asia Khanum. Mohammed was a retired Quality Control Inspector with Delta Airlines with over 30 years of service.
He leaves behind his wife, Louise Songer Islam.
A chapel service was conducted on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. A Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. from Carroll Memory Gardens.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
