Mister Ford

Mister John Asher Ford, infant son of John Ford and Kourtney Robinson Ford, of Whitesburg, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
He was born Nov. 24, 2020, in Newnan, Georgia. Mister was a happy baby who loved to snuggle. At 2-months old, he was just discovering his hands and always had a smile on his face. Mister was definitely a “Daddy’s Boy” and his big brother, Colby, said “he liked everything!”
In addition to his parents, he is survived by sisters, Arorah Ford and AryaAnn Ford; brothers, Colby Ford and Isaac Ford; maternal grandmother, Shannon Daniel, of Carrollton; maternal grandfather, Jason Robinson, of Daytona Beach, Florida; paternal grandmother, Melody Causey (Lyle Sheffield), of Whitesburg; uncles, Nick Ford and Justin Bailey, of Whitesburg; and godmother, Kayla Bloodworth, of Whitesburg.
During Mister’s two months here on Earth, he touched the lives of everyone who knew him, and his family all love and miss him dearly.
The family will hold a private funeral service from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home in Carrollton followed by a graveside service at Whitesburg City Cemetery. They ask for your continued prayers as they endure this difficult season.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
