Miriam Sargon, 101, a resident of Boston, passed away peacefully on Aug. 31, 2020, at Hebrew SeniorLife in Roslindale.
She was born in New York City on June 6, 1919, and moved to Boston when she married David Goldstein in 1942. David died in 1958 and Miriam married the late Benjamin Sargon in 1970. She was a Phi Bata Kappa graduate of Hunter College. Miriam taught English at Newton North High School for 29 years.
Special thanks are due to her long-term care giver, Susan Madow.
Survivors include her son, Jonathan Goldstein, of Carrollton, Georgia, brother, Sidney Bludman, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, and many nieces and nephews.
In accordance with Miriam’s last wishes, memorial donations may be made to the Sargon/Goldstein.
Scholarship Fund, Boys Town Jerusalem, PMB 6250, 1 Penn Plaza, New York, New York 10117-3490.
