Miriam Pabon

Mrs. Miriam Santana Pabon, 73, of Whitesburg, Georgia passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.
She was born May 1, 1947, in Ponce, Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Jose and Enriqueta Santana. She was a retired accountant, a homemaker, a “Nana” to all, and enjoyed landscaping and gardening. She was the matriarch and the heart of the family. She loved to sing and dance.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Carlos Santana. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Louis Pabon; two daughters and their husbands: Melinda and Michael Jenkins and Melissa and Darren Rice; siblings: Nereida Meadows. Jose A. Santana, Pedro Mercado, Raymond Mercado, and Milagros Santana; grandchildren: Bobby Vega, Ashley Rossy, Jacob Rice, Justin Rice, Jaclyn Pabon, Devin Pabon, Harlow Rice, and Jacoby Vega.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at 4 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Bryan officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Bobby Vega, Devin Pabon, Justin Rice, Darren Rice, Michael Jenkins, and Camaron Jenkins, who will be stepping in for Jacob Rice, Petty Officer, Third Class, U. S. Navy. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and family request that masks are required.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
