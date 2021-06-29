Miriam Cannon

Mrs. Miriam Nell Driver Cannon, 94,

of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday morning,

June 27, 2021, at

her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on May 21, 1927, in Carroll County, Georgia, the

daughter of the

late Floyd Driver

and the late Canarie Burks Driver.

She was an

active member of Eastside Baptist Church, a founding member of Martin

& Hightower

Funeral Home

Circle of Friends,

and enjoyed visiting with her friends

at the Hardee’s Breakfast Group.

In addition to

her parents, she

was preceded in death by her loving husband, Calvin Franklin Cannon

Sr.; brothers, Jack Driver, J. D. Driver, and Ernest Driver; and sisters, Eva

Walls, Mary Cook, Ethel Tolbert and Faye M. Prescott.

She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Calvin Jr.,

and Kristina

Cannon; daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda and

John Marshall, of

Franklin, Georgia,

and Michelle and Alford Lloyd, of Carrollton; 10 grandchildren, John Jr., and Laura Marshall, Mitchell and Lindsey

Marshall, Jeffrey

and Whitney Huddleston, Andrew and Halie Anderson, Cody Cannon,

Adam and Summer Cannon, Kimberly

and Eric Knott, Lauren and Micah Bingham, Allison Lloyd, and Michael Cannon; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at

the funeral home

on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted

on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor John Marshall officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Gary Brown presiding. Grandsons, John Marshall Jr., Mitchell Marshall, Jeffery Huddleston, Andrew Anderson, Cody Cannon

and Adam Cannon

will serve as pallbearers.

Messages of condolences can

be sent to the family at www.martin-high

tower.com.

