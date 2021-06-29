Miriam Cannon

Mrs. Miriam Nell Driver Cannon, 94,
of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday morning,
June 27, 2021, at
her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on May 21, 1927, in Carroll County, Georgia, the
daughter of the
late Floyd Driver
and the late Canarie Burks Driver.
She was an
active member of Eastside Baptist Church, a founding member of Martin
& Hightower
Funeral Home
Circle of Friends,
and enjoyed visiting with her friends
at the Hardee’s Breakfast Group.
In addition to
her parents, she
was preceded in death by her loving husband, Calvin Franklin Cannon
Sr.; brothers, Jack Driver, J. D. Driver, and Ernest Driver; and sisters, Eva
Walls, Mary Cook, Ethel Tolbert and Faye M. Prescott.
She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Calvin Jr.,
and Kristina
Cannon; daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda and
John Marshall, of
Franklin, Georgia,
and Michelle and Alford Lloyd, of Carrollton; 10 grandchildren, John Jr., and Laura Marshall, Mitchell and Lindsey
Marshall, Jeffrey
and Whitney Huddleston, Andrew and Halie Anderson, Cody Cannon,
Adam and Summer Cannon, Kimberly
and Eric Knott, Lauren and Micah Bingham, Allison Lloyd, and Michael Cannon; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at
the funeral home
on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted
on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor John Marshall officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Gary Brown presiding. Grandsons, John Marshall Jr., Mitchell Marshall, Jeffery Huddleston, Andrew Anderson, Cody Cannon
and Adam Cannon
will serve as pallbearers.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
