Milton Butler, 71, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
Mr. Butler was born on Dec. 12, 1949, in Heflin, Alabama, to the late Euin and Pearl Butler.
He was the owner and operator of Butler’s Tack in Ranburne and a member of Ranburne First Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Milton was preceded in death by his sister and brothers-in-law, Linda and Donald Brown and Jerry Rollins.
Survivors include his wife, Mickie Butler; his sons and daughters-in-law, Marcus and Allison Butler, and Morgan and Tricia Butler; his grandchildren, Logan Butler, Duncan Butler, Evan Butler, Ian Butler, and Ellie Butler; and his sister, Joyce Rollins.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. (Alabama Time) at the Family Life Center of Ranburne First Baptist Church.
Interment will follow at Cleburne Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the Family Life Center on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. (Alabama Time).
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
