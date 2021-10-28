Mildred (Millie) Lorraine Jenks, 78, passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, from complications of COVID-19.
She was born in Presho, South Dakota, on May 2, 1943, to Elmer and Caroline (Dreier) Cleveland.
Millie was studying to be a nurse when she met and married George William Jenks on April 4, 1964, in South Dakota. They moved to Akron, Ohio, and started a family.
Millie was a stay-at-home mom and volunteered at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church. She was part of the church choir for 32 years and also belonged to the local Mother Singers group, two bowling leagues, and a card club.
After her husband passed away in 1987 she went back to school to finish her college degree majoring in Histology and then went to work at Akron General Hospital for 10 years.
Millie moved to Los Angeles, California, in 1999 to be near her children. She lived and worked there for 6 years before moving to Villa Rica, Georgia, in 2005, where she retired to spend time with her grandchildren. She was a devoted and generous person and a doting grandmother who loved to play card games and bingo with her friends and who loved her family very, very much.
Millie is survived by her daughter, Sharon (and husband Roy) Segovia, of Roopville, Georgia, son, David (and wife Catherine), of Villa Rica; and grandchildren, Annika and Nicholas Jenks, of Villa Rica, and Ryan Segovia, of Queen Creek, Arizona; brother, Lawrence Cleveland; and sister, Carol (and husband Paul) Larson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George William Jenks; brothers, Gilbert, and Gerald Cleveland; sister, Lavonne Cassidy; and her parents.
A private family service will be observed on Nov. 2, 2021, in Saybrook, Ohio. Her final resting place will be beside her husband in Saybrook cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Millie Jenks to either the American Heart Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Both charities were very dear to Millie.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
