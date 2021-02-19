Mrs. Millie Jean (Gordon) Kinney, age 84, of Temple passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
She was born in Haralson County on Saturday, October 31, 1936. Mrs. Kinney is a daughter of the late, J.C. Gordon and the late, Lois (Eady) Gordon. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kinney is preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Kinney; one daughter, Rebecca Susan Kinney; three brothers, J.C. Gordon, Charlie Gordon and Robert Gordon; and two sisters, Mary Gordon Agan and Ruby Gordon Dobbs.
Mrs. Kinney was a devout Christian. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church of Temple for over 60 years and was most recently a member of Beulah Baptist Church in Carrollton. Mrs. Kinney enjoyed gardening, canning food, and listening to Gospel music. She was also a member of the Temple Senior Center and made it her personal mission to take care of others. Mrs. Kinney always wanted to make sure everyone, especially visitors, had something to eat -- especially biscuits!
Survivors include her son Mike Kinney and his wife Tammy Kinney of Temple; one daughter Kathy Kinney Camp and her husband Tommy Camp of Carrollton; son Jerry Kinney of Temple; one brother and sister-in-law, Weyman and Carolyn Gordon of Temple; one sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Nevin Mowry of Bremen; five grandchildren: Chad and Rachael Hudson of Marietta, Jeff McBurnett of Carrollton, Jennifer Kinney and Dan Mueller of Seattle, Washington, Savannah Kinney of Carrollton and Zeke Gresham of Douglasville; four great-grandchildren, Olivia Hudson, Maddie Hudson, Jackson Phillips, Gracie Camp and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church with Reverend Tony Gordon and Pastor Keith Horsley officiating. The family will receive guests at the church prior to the service from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Interment will follow in Asbury Cemetery with Reverend Dan Dockery officiating the committal service. The following gentlemen will be serving as pallbearers: Chad Hudson, Jeff McBurnett, David Hutcheson, Billy Agan, Ken Williams and Travis George.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, we highly recommend all those who plan to attend the service and/or the visitation to wear masks and maintain proper social distance from those from other households.
We will be livestreaming the funeral service on our funeral home Facebook page (pending the internet signal strength at the church). Should we have poor internet signal, we will post the recording of the service later in the day.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at www.croftfuneralhome.com .
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
