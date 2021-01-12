On Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, after an extended illness, Milledge Jesse Steadman, 82, known by most as “Sonny,” passed away peacefully at his home in Tallapoosa, Georgia, with his wife and son by his side.
Sonny was born in Rome, Georgia, in 1938. He spent much of his younger years enjoying the great outdoors through camping, hunting, fishing, and trekking through the wooded areas around the Chulio Road area. These early pleasures extended into his adult life as Sonny enjoyed sharing these types of outdoor experiences with his wife and his son. Later in life, he also loved working in the yard and became an avid bird watcher.
Around the age of 19, Sonny began a long career in barbering. He would end up working for over 40 years in the Rome and Floyd County area as a barber and made many wonderful, life-long friends. His years in this profession included working at The Forrest Barbershop, The Greystone Barbershop, and Sonny’s Barbershop on Chulio Road. He lived on Chulio Road in Floyd County for over 70 years, and because of his many years as a resident and barber on this road, Sonny was known by many friends and neighbors as the “Mayor” of Chulio Road.
Sonny was preceded in death by his father, Richard Jesse Steadman; mother, Selma Watkins Steadman; and sister, Carolyn Steadman Busby.
He is survived by his wife of over 54 years, Charlotte Robinson Steadman, of Tallapoosa; son, Walter Dean Steadman, of The Woodlands, Texas; niece, Billie Ann Busby Rhinehart, of Rome; and several cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home in Bowdon, Georgia. Bro. Alton Stamey will officiate. Pallbearers will be James Hudson Sr., Tommy Robinson, Alan Robinson, Barry Deese, Tracy Jarrell, Jody Stitcher, Mike Benefield, Phil Deese, and Charles Smith. Interment will follow the services at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Waco, Georgia.
Prior to the services on Thursday, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the funeral hour.
Due to the current health situation with COVID-19, we ask those planning to attend the visitation and services to please wear a mask and continue to practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society in Sonny’s memory.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
