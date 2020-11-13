Mildred Ashmore Willingham, 93, of Dallas, Georgia, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. from Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Powell officiating.
Anyone wishing to attend this service are required to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers the family has suggested a contribution in her memory to the First Baptist Church, 1483 W. Hwy. 78, Villa Rica, Georgia 30180.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.