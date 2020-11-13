Mildred Ashmore Willingham, 93, of Dallas, Georgia, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. from Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Powell officiating.

Anyone wishing to attend this service are required to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers the family has suggested a contribution in her memory to the First Baptist Church, 1483 W. Hwy. 78, Villa Rica, Georgia 30180.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.