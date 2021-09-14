Mildred Williams

Mildred Ballenger Williams, 92, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
She was born on April 2, 1929, in Bremen, Georgia, the daughter of the late Wallace Augustus “Gus” Ballenger and the late Maude Holland Ballenger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, E. L. Williams.
She was a 1947 graduate of Bremen High School and worked for Carroll County School System, as a lunch room worker, until her retirement at the age of 88. She was a member of Highview Church, was an avid prayer warrior, praying over everyone she knew, and she loved gospel music.
Mildred loved to go — would travel anywhere for her kids or grandkids, and was their “biggest cheerleader.” Her family knew that each of them was dearly loved and cared for.
Mildred was also very spunky and feisty, she loved her clothes, shoes, and a little bit of bling. She loved working outdoors — picking up sticks and sweeping her driveway.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Barry Driver, of Carrollton; son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Tonya Williams, of Villa Rica, Georgia; grandchildren, Chad and Kalie Williams, Drew and Kristyn Williams, Hanna and Jamie Creel, Holli Driver, Noah and Niki Williams; six great-grandchildren, Brayden, Allie, Etta Raine, Lydia, Charlotte and Reagan.
The family received friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Chad Williams and the Rev. Terry Wofford officiating. The eulogy will be rendered by Drew Williams. Music will be rendered by Corey Pearson and Drew Williams.
The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Noah Williams, Drew Williams, Jamie Creel, Brayden Anderson, Logan Seagraves, and Corey Pearson. Granddaughters, Hanna Creel and Holli Driver will be seated as honorary pallbearers.
Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park with the Rev. Ralph Ploof officiating.
