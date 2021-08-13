Mildred Sue Raper Bruce, 68 of Heflin, Alabama, died on Monday, Aug. 9,

2021.

The family will

receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica

on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021,

at 2 p.m. from the

chapel of the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica, Georgia.

Messages of condolence may be

sent to the family

at www.jones-wynn.

com.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.

