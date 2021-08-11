Michael “Mike” Jay Pafford, 67, of Douglasville died on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital at. www.stjude.org., or Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at www.choa.org.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.