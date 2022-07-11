Mr. Lewis Nelson “Mike” Osborne, age 82 of Conway, South Carolina died Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Mr. Osborne was born in Atlanta, Georgia on December 1, 1939, the son of the late Lewis Nelson “Red” Osborne, Jr. and Willie Mae Nixon Osborne.
During his working career he worked in warehouse management at Philips Arena and Turner Field, was a member of Capital View Masonic Lodge and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Lynn Osborne; sons, Michael (Vicky) Osborne, John Osborne, Jason (Crystal) Osborne; grandchildren, Jacob(LaDonya) Osborne, Anthony Osborne, Chase Osborne, Emanuel Harrison, Addie Osborne, Alexa Osborne, Ryan Osborne, Justin Osborne, Joseph Norton, Jake Norton, Trey Osborne; great grandchildren, Nolan Osborne, Israel Osborne, Lark Osborne and numerous cousins. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Troy Osborne; sister, Ann Williams and brother, Billy Joe Osborne.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 9:30 am until 10:30 am.
A graveside service and interment will be Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Eaves officiating.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
