Mike Maffei Jr.

Michael (“Mike”) Ralph Maffei Jr., 86, of San Antonio, Florida, formerly of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Feb. 6, 2021.
He was born
on Aug. 31, 1934,
in Newark, New Jersey, son of the
late Michael Ralph Maffei Sr., and the
late Jule Mango Maffei.
He proudly served during the Korean War in the U.S.
Navy from 1952
until 1955.
On Nov. 13,
1960, he married
his sweetheart, Frankie Walker,
and together they
had two sons,
Michael III, and
Mark. He worked
for Sherwin Williams as a sales manager before retiring in 2006.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death
by his son, Mark Richard Maffei.
He is survived
by his wife of 60
years, Frankie W. Maffei, of San Antonio; son and daughter-in-law, Michael “Mike”
and Kimberly
Maffei III, of
Wesley Chapel, Florida; brother
and sister-in-law,
Nick and Betty
Maffei of San Francisco, California; and four grandchildren, Brandon and Brady Maffei, Matthew Maffei, Lauren (Maffei) Johnson; and great-grandson, Gabriel Johnson.
The funeral
service will be conducted Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at
the Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel in Carrollton, GA. The viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with the service at 1 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at Carroll Memory Gardens with the American Legion Post #143 providing military honors.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family
at www.martin-high
tower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mike’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.
