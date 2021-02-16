Mike Maffei Jr.

Michael (“Mike”) Ralph Maffei Jr., 86, of San Antonio, Florida, formerly of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Feb. 6, 2021.

He was born

on Aug. 31, 1934,

in Newark, New Jersey, son of the

late Michael Ralph Maffei Sr., and the

late Jule Mango Maffei.

He proudly served during the Korean War in the U.S.

Navy from 1952

until 1955.

On Nov. 13,

1960, he married

his sweetheart, Frankie Walker,

and together they

had two sons,

Michael III, and

Mark. He worked

for Sherwin Williams as a sales manager before retiring in 2006.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death

by his son, Mark Richard Maffei.

He is survived

by his wife of 60

years, Frankie W. Maffei, of San Antonio; son and daughter-in-law, Michael “Mike”

and Kimberly

Maffei III, of

Wesley Chapel, Florida; brother

and sister-in-law,

Nick and Betty

Maffei of San Francisco, California; and four grandchildren, Brandon and Brady Maffei, Matthew Maffei, Lauren (Maffei) Johnson; and great-grandson, Gabriel Johnson.

The funeral

service will be conducted Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at

the Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel in Carrollton, GA. The viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with the service at 1 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at Carroll Memory Gardens with the American Legion Post #143 providing military honors.

Messages of condolences can

be sent to the family

at www.martin-high

tower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mike’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.