Miguel Canales, 23, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.

Celebration of life services will on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel 770-836-0066.

To plant a tree in memory of Miguel Canales as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.