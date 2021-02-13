Miguel Canales, 23, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
Celebration of life services will on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel 770-836-0066.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.