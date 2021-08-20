Micky R. Malone, 50, of Anniston, Alabama, died on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug.19, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
At the request of the family, a mask will be required while attending the visitation and funeral service.
Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Following the service and in accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations be made to St. Christophers Truck Relief Fund and the website address is: truckersfund.org/donate
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
