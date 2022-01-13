Michelle Reneé Williams Morgan, 55, of Douglasville, died on Jan. 9, 2022.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel.
Ms. Morgan will lie in state from 11 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at West Metro Church of God in Douglasville, with the funeral service to immediately follow at noon at the church.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory Douglas Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.