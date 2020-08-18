Michelle Hull

Diana Michelle Thomas Hull, 40, a resident of Pine passed away on Saturday night Aug. 15, 2020, at Our Lady of the Angels Hospital.
She attended school in Georgia and was a 1997 graduate of Haralson County High School, where she played softball and began a love for playing the saxophone. Michelle attended Cumberland College in Williamsburg, Kentucky and performed in the band, even serving as drum major. During her time in college, she met her future husband and was later married in 2004. Michelle worked as a special-education teacher’s aide for the Corbin, Kentucky, Independent Schools and also was the youth director for the Corbin Church of the Nazarene.
She was a caregiver at heart and the first person anyone in the family would call if they needed help.
Michelle and her husband cared for her niece Emmily and nephew Damrin during her brother’s military deployment. She moved to the Pine area three years ago to help take care of her ailing grandmother. Michelle enjoyed gardening and needle point. She studied her family’s genealogy and loved photography. She was always a very determined person and committed to the plans she made for herself and her family. Michelle will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by:
Husband: Steven Hull of Pine
Mother and stepfather: Ronna and James Carlton of Oak Ridge, Tennessee
Father: Richard Houston Thomas, Jr. of Temple, Georgia;
Two sisters and a brother-in-law: Dorothy Mazina Jean “Dottie” Thomas of Knoxville, Tennessee, Alyssa and Matt Choates of Augusta, Georiga;
Three brothers and sisters-in-law: Darrell Mark Thomas of Carrolton, Georgia, Richard H. “Rick” Thomas, III and Kathryn Thomas of Fort Benning, Georgia, Stephen and Tanaria Carlton of Knoxville;
Grandfather: Stanley Ray Cates of Tallapoosa, Georgia;
Father-in-law and mother-in-law: William Stephen “Bill” and Joyce Mae Hull of Corbin;
Sister-in-law: Stephanie Joy Boggs of Lexington, Kentucky;
Nephews and nieces that she loved dearly: Noah Boggs, Jonah Boggs, Brittany and Anthony Briggs, and their son Aiden, Brandon Thomas, Jacob Thomas, Julie Thomas, Evan Sheetwood, Stacey Rakshaw, Blake Thomas, Damrin Chambers, Emmily Thomas, Houston Thomas, Addison Bishop, Brayden Bishop, Rosabella Carlton, Emerson Carlton, Hayleigh Choates, Becca Choates, Walker Choates
Uncles and aunts: Stan “Butch” and Rena Cates of Tallapoosa, Johnny Lee Thomas and Carolyn Thomas of Bremen, Georgia, Michael Wayne Thomas and Claire Soupart Thomas of Slidell, Louisiana, Michael and Mona Hull of Webster, Texas, Sharon Bowling of Ashland, Kentucky, Bonnie Tobin of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Cindy and Darrell Smith of Corbin, Mary and Jim Thompson of Indiana, Phillip and Nancy Hull of Hot Springs, Nathan Hull of Newport, Tennessee; and numerous cousins and many special friends.
She was preceded in death by grandparents Richard H. Thomas, Sr., and Mazina Ann Thomas, grandmothers, Jean Cates, Dorothy Senft, grandparents-in-law William Ora and Naomi Hull, Miles Henry and Arlene Nelson, uncles Keith Thomas, Randy Bowling, Randy Tobin.
Visitation will be at Pine First Baptist Church (27043 Hwy. 62, Franklinton, Louisiana 70438) on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Bro. Wayne Morris and Bro. Michael Hull officiating. Burial will follow in the Thomas Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Rick Thomas, Mark Thomas, Brandon L. Thomas, Brandon K. Thomas, Chad King, Brayden Bishop, Jonah Boggs, Stephen Carlton
Honorary Pallbearers: Damrin Chambers, Houston Thomas, Blake Thomas, Noah Boggs
