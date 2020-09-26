Michelle Dallas, 34, of Bremen, Georgia, died on Sept. 17, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Greater Kingdom Seekers at 919 Maple Street in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Her viewing was on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others the family request that everyone wear a mask for the viewing and the service.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama Street, Carrollton, Georgia, 770-832-9059.
