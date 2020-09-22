Michael White Jr.

Michael Earnest White Jr., “Junkman White,” 46, of Whitesburg, entered his Heavenly home on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
He fought 45 long days to live at the Grady Burn Trauma Unit, following the Aug. 6 fire explosion at his property. He was born on Aug. 4, 1974, in Carrollton, Georgia, son of Michael Earnest White, Sr. and the late-Edna Julia King White.
He was previously employed with University of West Georgia (landscaping), Carroll County Bus Barn (mechanic), and Big Toys of West Georgia (junkman).
His passion was older model cars and spending time with his kids and family, he enjoyed hanging out at car swap meets, attending Friday night drag races and thrifting hoping to find someone’s junk to make his treasure. Hence the name, “Junkman White.”
In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by a sister, Denise White Rivers; brother-in-law, James A. Dooley; and a nephew, Joel Alexander “Alex” McLeroy.
He is survived by his father, Michael E. White Sr. of Carrollton; his daughter Madison “Peanut” White of Carrollton, sons, Nicholas “Nick” White of Bowdon, and Michael E. “Little Man” White III of Whitesburg; sisters and brother-in-law, Wanice and Rich Odell of Carrollton, and Michelle Dooley of Douglasville; his sidekick Miranda Denise Spruill and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Bro. Doug Weaver, Bro. Wendell Rush, and Bro. Michael E. White, Sr., presiding.
Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with Marty Spruill, Joe Farlow, Kerry Robinson, Tim Elliott “LT”, Donald “Corky” Leazier, Dylan Holdbrooks, Joe Davis, and Shawn Hughes, serving as pallbearers; honorary pallbearers Nicholas White, Michael E. White, III, Leelyn Spruill, Sammy Duke, David Hamilton, and Wilson Allen. The family will receive friends at the Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel Carrollton on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and for the safety of everyone, the family requests anyone wishing to attend these gatherings to please wear personal protective equipment and remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household. For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on Hightower Family Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
