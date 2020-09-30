Mr. Michael Shea Tyson, 42, of Temple, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
He was born in Lithia Springs on Friday, May 26, 1978. Mr. Tyson was the son of the late, John H. McKown, Jr. and the late, Linda Dianne (Tyson) McKown.
Michael was hardworker and was employed with the Pilot in Temple. He enjoyed watching the Georgia Bulldogs, Atlanta Falcons and everything related to Star Wars. Above all, Michael loved his family and he will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his fiancée, Kimberly Brooks, of Temple; one sister, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law, Kimberly Morrison, David Morrison and Jackie Combs, all of Somerset, Kentucky; one brother, Mitchell McKown, of Douglasville; cousins, Kellie Miller and Jeanie Houston, both of Douglasville; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Larry and Pam Brooks, of Temple; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Chris and Amber Brooks, of Buchanan and Andrea and Paul Brittain, of Paulding County; five nieces and nephews, Isabella Brittain, Layla Brittain, Sierra Brooks, Nathan Morrison, Tyler Morrison and a number of other relatives.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Doug Taylor and Pastor Drew Houston officiating. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home, prior to the service, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, from noon until the funeral hour.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook/tribute wall.
Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is entrusted with the arrangements.
