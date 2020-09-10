Michael Allen Riley, Sr., 61, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on September 5, 2020.
Celebration of life service will be on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at noon at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton, 30117. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Thursday Sept. 10, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
