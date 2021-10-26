With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Michael "Keith" Daniel on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
Born on March 22, 1972, to William Ansel "Butch" Daniel and Diane Brooks Daniel, Keith was a happy, friendly soul who never met a stranger. He grew up in Carrollton, Georgia alongside his many cousins and enjoyed church camps, youth groups, singing in his church choir, and playing a number of different sports. Keith graduated from Carrollton High School in 1990 after four years of wrestling and playing football and baseball. His college years took him to the University of West Georgia where he was a proud member of the Chi Phi Fraternity and earned a degree in Mass Communications and Public Relations in 1995.
Always ready for adventure, Keith moved to Savannah, Georgia in 1996 where he met his wife of 18 years, Stacy, found lifelong friends, and picked up a hobby for which he is so well known -- playing the guitar. Keith and his music partner Ross have been known and loved as a musical duo for the past 20 years, playing too many places and for too many people and events to name. Keith's love of music and his passion for the limelight made him a memorable presence on stage and in the hearts of his biggest fans.
Having been an athlete in his younger years, Keith continued to be an avid spectator of all sports in his adult life. He enjoyed watching the Braves with his son Evan and was a proud dad watching his daughter Sarah play volleyball. Keith was an extremely passionate Dawgs fan, and although the Falcons occasionally "hurt his feelings" through the years, he never missed supporting them. He was always ready for football season.
After his move to Savannah, Keith was employed by Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia for 13 years as the Director of Postal Services. His desire to commute less and be closer to home led him to his role as commercial technician for Yates Astro of Savannah, a job that he enjoyed with fellow employees he considered his good friends.
In addition to his wife Stacy and children Sarah and Evan, Keith leaves behind his beloved dog Jessie, his mother Diane and father Ansel, maternal grandmother Betty Brooks, several aunts and uncles, in-laws, and many cousins.
Keith's smile, his kindness, and his talent have been a blessing to so many through the years, and he will be missed by all those who knew him.
The Daniel Family will receive visitors from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Fox and Weeks Hodgson Chapel on 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive, and a private memorial will be held at a later date.
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Savannah, GA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.