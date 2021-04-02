Michael Joe Askew, 56, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Bethenia United Methodist Church, 491 County Road 435, Graham, Alabama, at 2 p.m. Georgia time. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery.
His viewing was Friday, April 2, 2021, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel, Carrollton, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Carrollton, GA 30117.
