Michael Vann Goldin, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at a local healthcare facility.
He was born in Buchanan, Georgia, on July 13, 1938, son of the late R.Y. Goldin and Bonnell A. Goldin McBurnett.
He joined the U.S. Navy as a young man, and after returning from Vietnam, he joined the U.S. Air Force where he retired in 1984. He is a member of the First Baptist Church of Bremen.
Survivors include, Sarah M. Goldin, of Carrollton; a daughter, Sheila and Randy Foster, of Carrollton; sisters Gloria Carpenter, of Dallas, Texas and Cynthia Combest, of Allen, Texas; grandchildren, Michael and Christy Foster, of Tifton, Leeann Foster Fleming, of Bremen, and Mark and Megan Foster, of Carrollton; and great-grandchildren, Ella, Gage, Madelyn and Mark Jr.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home and interment will follow at Buchanan City Cemetery with full military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force.
