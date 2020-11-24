Michael Gamble, 67, of Whitesburg, Georgia, died on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Carrollton City Cemetery in Carrollton, Georgia. Viewing will be on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
