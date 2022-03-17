Michael Anthony Dodd, 61, of Stockbridge, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on Feb. 7, 1961, in Atlanta, the son of the late Harry Dodd and Barbara Dodd McCleskey.
Michael was a graduate of Pebblebrook High School and owned his own landscaping business, Dodd Landscaping in Carrollton for over 30 years.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Thomas M. McCleskey Jr.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Nora Dodd; mother, Barbara Dodd McCleskey; sister and brother-in-law, Valinda and Bob Weigman; brothers and sisters-in-law, Greg and Paula Dodd, and Doug and Diane Dodd; stepsister and brother-in-law, Mala and Eddie Carr; stepbrother, Thomas McCleskey III; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Todd Wright officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A private interment service will follow.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
