Michael “Mike” Andrew Dickinson, 72, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Saturday, July 17, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. from First Baptist Church of Douglasville. He will lie-in-state at the church from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
