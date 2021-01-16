Mr. Michael David Branch, 66, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 24, 1954, in Tampa, Florida. Mr. Branch was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked in construction for Cook and Sons Construction.
He is preceded
in death by all
his sisters and brothers.
Mr. Branch is survived by his wife, Bessie Christine Steele Branch, of Carrollton; his daughters, Natasha Evelyn Branch, of Oregon, and Judy Vaughan, of Roopville; his son, Billy Ray Branch, of Alabama; and grandchildren, Scott Branch, of Alabama, J.R. Vaughan, Matthew Vaughan, Sarah Vaughan and Hope Vaughan; great-grandchildren, Tessa Vaughan, Violet Vaughan, Kaitlynn Vaughan, Cameron Love, Piper Love, Nicole Love and Layna Clark.
In accordance with Mr. Branch’s wishes, he will be cremated.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements; 770-459-3694.
