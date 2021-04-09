Mr. Michael Wayne Barnhill “Big Mike”, 71, of Douglasville, Georgia, died Thursday, April 8, 2021.

The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with the Rev. Ikey Watson officiating.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Barnhill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.