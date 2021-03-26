Michael Malcolm Allen, of Macclenny, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2021.
Michael was born on Nov. 14, 1943, in Villa Rica, Georgia, and spent most of his life there until moving to Florida in 1994. He graduated from Villa Rica High School in 1961, and served two years in the Air Force.
Michael owned several businesses and was the perishables warehouse manager for Alterman Foods/Food Giant until he retired. He worked another 12 years in the travel/hospitality industry before retiring for good.
He was an avid fan of University of Georgia football.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Dana Allen; daughter-in-law, Janet Allen; grandson, Keelan Allen; sister, Sarah Ruth Crook; her husband, Joel Crook, as well as nephews, nieces and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Mae and George Albert Allen; sister, Joy Rebecca Allen Padgett; and wife, Patricia Faulk Allen.
He loved his entire family. He loved aggravating people and making them laugh. He never met a stranger.
A memorial service will be held at First Pentecostal Church in Villa Rica, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Michael was an animal lover and the family requests donations to your local humane society in lieu of flowers.
