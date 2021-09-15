Mr. Micah Timothy Garrett, 68, of Buchanan, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 7, 2021.

He was born on

June 14, 1953, in Marietta, Georgia, to the late Rev. James Robert Garrett and Barbara Runyan Garrett. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death

by his sister and brothers-in-law, Mary Esther and Dennis Thompson and Jim Jordan.

Micah was the ultimate family man. He loved all of his family, especially his grandchildren.

He loved to fly, having earned his pilot’s license over 20 years ago. He also enjoyed tinkering in his shop with his sons-in-law.

He was a Christian man and a church leader for the Church of the Word. We know he is happily reunited in Heaven with his family.

He is survived

by his beloved wife of 40 years, Angila Stamps Garrett; daughters and sons-in-law, Stephanie and Bruce Cochran and Rachel and Josh Eubanks, all of Buchanan; grandchildren, Elijah Eubanks, and Blair Cochran; sisters and brother-in-law, Rebekah Jordan, of Warner Robins, Georgia, and Ruth and Rusty Kennedy, of Tallapoosa; brothers and sisters-in-law, Luke and Rebecca Garrett, and Wesley and Justine Garrett, all of Buchanan; and best friend and cousin, Joe Garrett.

A memorial service was held on Sept. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rehoboth Christian Center with the Rev. Rusty Kennedy officiating. Interment will follow at a later date in Polk Memory Gardens.

Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeral

home.com

Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Georgia.

To send flowers to the family of Micah Garrett, please visit Tribute Store.