Merry 'Mandy' Walker

Merry Amanda “Mandy” Walker, 50, of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 4, 1971, in Carroll County, daughter to Mary Popham Walker and the late Randall Walker.
After 19 years with American Airlines, she returned to Carrollton to work with her mother at Primerica.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by a brother, Jon Walker, of Carrollton; and a host of family and friends.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, her body has been cremated and a private service
will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Old Camp Methodist Church New Fellowship Hall Fund at 77 Old Camp Church Road, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
