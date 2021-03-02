Merlyan Williamson

Merlyan Heard Williamson, 71, of Bowdon, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021.
She was born on Jan. 7, 1950, in Randolph County, Alabama, daughter of the late Stanley Heard and the late Ilene Bailey Heard. She was a Woodland High School graduate and was Baptist by faith. She retired this year from the Carrollton Police Department where she worked in criminal records.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 17 years, Jerry Steve Williamson.
She is survived by her children, Lori and her husband, Chad Pope of Bremen; and Daniel and his wife, Meagan Williamson of Carrollton; sister, Linda Gore of Franklin; and granddaughter, Jordan Pope of Bremen.
Funeral service will
be conducted on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Chaplain Doug Hardy and Phillip Heard officiating. Interment will follow in Tyus Baptist Church Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers, Blake Hitchcock, Dan Keever, Brandon Sheffield, Matt Howard, Cory Pane, and Seth Denny. Her work family at the city of Carrollton Police Department will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
