Meredith Barr

Mrs. Meredith Muse Barr, 58, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Meredith was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 15, 1962, the daughter of Linda Bonner Muse Aitken and the late Mather Muse.
She was a gardening and floral enthusiast. As a result of her love of gardening and animals she was a Carroll County Master Gardener, was in the Carroll County Young Farmers and 4-H club. She also had a love for antiques and had items at The Nest. Among her other interests, she was a Girl Scout of America, president of the Smocking Guild, treasurer of the Carrollton Historical Society, and was active in the Southeastern Animal Fiber Fair regularly. Meredith attended Bremen City Schools and graduated from Carrollton High School. She attended the University of West Georgia where she was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority. She was a active member of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Barr; daughters and son-in-law, Erin Porter, of Carrollton, Elizabeth and Mark Sanders, of Carrollton; mother, Linda Bonner Muse Aitken of Canton; grandchildren, Gus Porter, Elsie Jo Porter, Hugh Sanders, Sadie Porter; sisters and brother-in-law, Susan and Stevie Jones, of Canton, Rosemary Muse, of Canton; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lee and Nita Barr, of Carrollton; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jan and Stephen Blackburn, of Powder Springs. Many nieces and nephews including, Win Diffley, Sloan Diffley, Mary Grace Diffley, of Mobile, Alabama, Sarah Ruth Muse, of Canton, Isabel and Emily Blackburn, of Powder Springs; stepbrother, John (Chip) Aitken, Junior; and first cousin, Anne and Mike Booth.
She was preceded in death by her father, Mather Muse; stepfather, John Aitken; and son-in-law, Jim Porter. The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Carrollton First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Tim Reeve and the Rev. Larry Patton officiating. Pallbearers will be Bobby Bounds, Greg Jackson, Joe Jackson (Honorary), Ben Jackson (Honorary), Kris Larson, Mike Booth, Jimmy Porter and David Sewell.
Interment will be in Tyus Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
