Melvin “Mel” Gray Williamson, 84, of Temple, Georgia, died on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at J. Collins Funeral Home from noon until 1 p.m.
Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.
After local funeral services Mr. Williamson will be carried to J. W. White Funeral Home in Henderson, North Carolina.
