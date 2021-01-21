Melvin Arrington

Melvin H. Arrington, 92, of Carrollton, Georgia, formerly of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
He was born on March 26, 1928, in Coweta County, Georgia, the son of the late Willy Paul Arrington and the late Janie Pendergrass Arrington.
He retired from the Newnan Water Department and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean War. He was a member of Cross Plains Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannene Chambers Arrington; son, Mike Arrington; sisters, Dorothy Krofchick, Bernice Broome, and Virginia Grover; and brothers, Henry Arrington and Jimmy Arrington.
Survivors include brothers and sisters-in-law, Judith Dale Chambers, Johnny Donald Chambers, Nell Weber, Mary Townsend, and Sue Weber.
Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Mark Rice officiating. Military honors will be presented under the direction of the American Legion Post #143.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.