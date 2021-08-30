Mrs. Melissa Shumate, 45, of Villa Rica, GA died on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Four downs: Familiarity, commonalities themes of Montana State's matchup with Wyoming
- The Word with Wyatt Liewer: How a Tunnel Walk experience motivated the O'Neill native to stay on the depth chart
- Auburn football releases Week 1 depth chart
- Jim Polzin: Tailback Chez Mellusi is a starter for the Wisconsin Badgers, but can he be a star?
- What Braelon Allen did to get a taste of college life before arriving to Madison
- Here's how Badgers football fans and businesses are welcoming back game-day celebrations
- In third training camp, Yosh Nijman parlays extended playing time into convincing push for roster spot with Packers
- UA’s ‘champagne problem’: If starter uncorks TD passes, two-QB plan could be toast
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing woman jailed in Haralson County
- UWG Mourns the Loss of Two Longtime Supporters
- Temple couple mauled by dogs, horse attacked in separate incident
- Man arrested for physical dispute with son
- CCSO responds to another case of kidnapping
- Carrollton mayor Cason elected to district post
- County COVID hospitalizations now 102
- COVID rates prompt 4 county schools to change teaching methods
- School COVID cases rise despite precautions
- Two Carrollton city council seats being contested in fall election
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.