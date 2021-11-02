Melissa Evans

Melissa Wallis Evans, 45, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 25, 1975, in Carrollton, the daughter of the late George Stephen Wallis and Wanda Ballenger Burditt.
Melissa was an amazing lady! She loved to cook, was very creative, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was an animal lover. Pets of all kinds were attracted to her and would follow her around, becoming lasting friends.
From early childhood, she was very gentle and attentive with smaller children, and later on enjoyed babysitting her cousins or other children.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her infant son, Caelan Chandler; and stepfather, Danny Burditt, whom she loved dearly.
Melissa leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Rick Evans; mother, Wanda Burditt, of Carrollton; daughters, Brooklyn Wallis, Caelie Chandler, Phallon Evans, Tristan Evans, and Trinity Evans, all of Carrollton; son, Tanner Evans, also of Carrollton; brothers, Stephen Wallis of Augusta, Georgia, and Matthew Wallis of Carrollton; stepbrother, Denny Burditt, of Carrollton; grandchildren, Logan McGinnis, Laiken McGinnis, Alivia Williams, Harmoni Walker, and soon-to-arrive, Shylyn Johnson. She is also survived by her two fur babies, Bo and Charlie.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
In keeping with her wishes, her body will be cremated.
Flowers will be accepted but memorial contributions may also be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
